HUTTO, Texas - Clinton Andrew Peters, 51, of Hutto, Texas, formerly of Blissfield, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Dec. 19, 1968, in Detroit, Mich.



Clinton attended school in Blissfield, graduating from high school in 1987 and from Temple College in 2004 where he studied psychology. In 1992, due to an auto accident, he became a C-5 quadriplegic paralyzed from the chest down. He lived a fulfilling independent life with 24-hour care. He moved to Texas in 2000 for the warmer weather, though he hated to leave Michigan as he missed his daughter, his friends and the Detroit Red Wings.



Some of his other interests revolved around being an animal lover, growing things, listening to a variety of music and watching thriller movies. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Bianca Andree Peters of San Francisco, Calif.; mother, Emma Gene Peters of Hutto, Texas; brothers, Timothy Anderson of Desert Center, Calif., and Charles Anderson of Vienna, Va.; sisters, Robin Valera of Huntsville, Texas, Shawn Feathers of Round Rock, Texas, and Megan Fettig Carlin of Round Rock, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Peters; nephew, Ian Fettig; his grandparents; and canine companion, Scout.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Austin Hospice at 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759. A celebration of life will be held with family later this fall.

