Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lenawee Hills Memorial Park
Colleen L. Shaw


1931 - 2020
Colleen L. Shaw Obituary
HILLSDALE - Colleen Lorraine (Beagle) Shaw, age 88, formally of Addison and Hudson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

Colleen was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Somerset Township in Hillsdale County to J.L. and Dorothy (Clark) Beagle. She was the eldest of five children. On June 24, 1949, she married Franklin J. Shaw, in Angola, Ind. Colleen worked for the Addison Community Schools in food service until she went to work as a personal cook for V.C. Knight at Addison Products in Addison. Colleen was a self-taught pianist and organist and later learned the mandolin. She was a member of the Rollin Center United Methodist Church where she was an organist.

Colleen is survived by one son, Phillip (Sherry) Shaw of North Adams; four daughters, Diann Fox of Jackson, Marcia Shaw of Anchorage, Alaska, Cheryll (Chuck) Shaw-Bassford of Memphis, Tenn., and Dawn (Greg) Sheffer of Jerome; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; three brothers, LeWayne, Roger and Larry; and three stepsiblings, Sherry, Harold and Terry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; grandparents; parents; stepfather, Ernest Durfey; a son, Mark Shaw; and sister, Marlene.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service for Colleen will be held at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with the Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hillsdale County Medical Care or to Rollin Center United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020
