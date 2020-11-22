RIGA – Colleen Louise Salsbury, 89, of Riga died early Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born June 20, 1931, in Riga, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jennie (Peters) Goetz. Colleen was a proud graduate of Blissfield High School in 1948. She retired as Riga postmaster after 20 years of service.
On June 20, 1959, Colleen married Howard Salsbury. They shared over 59 years together until he preceded her death in October 2018. Together, Colleen and Howard enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling with their family. Colleen was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Riga.
Colleen is survived by her sons, Dan Salsbury of Riga and Brad Salsbury of Baldwin; four grandchildren, Sara, Shayne, Jenna and Jack; siblings, Dale (Sue) Goetz of Blissfield and Linda (Bill) Bierman of Riga; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Howard, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Goetz, and sisters, Sharon Goetz and Connie Schaedler.
A memorial service for Colleen will be held in the summer of 2021. The family suggests that memorial contributions to honor Colleen be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation
.
