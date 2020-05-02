Home

Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Connie Marie Mikuski-DeMory


1982 - 2020
Connie Marie Mikuski-DeMory Obituary
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Connie Marie Mikuski-DeMory, 38, of Indianapolis passed away on April 24, 2020.

She was born in Pensacola, Fla., to Jack Mikuski and JoAnn Rose. Connie received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University and Master's degree from the University of Indianapolis for Occupational Therapy.

In her early years, Connie's work in customer service helped her discover her passion for working with people. Connie wanted to commit herself to a career where she could make a daily impact on peoples lives, which led her to the field of occupational therapy.

During this transition period of her life, Connie moved to Indianapolis to pursue her master's degree for this new career, where she met her beloved husband Michael DeMory. For as long as she was an occupational therapist impacting the lives of many, Connie was also an active member of the American Occupational Therapy Association. When Connie was not working with her patients, she was busy traveling across the United States visiting friends and family over the years.

She is survived by husband Michael DeMory; father Jack (Marcia) Mikuski; mother JoAnn (Al) Rose; sisters Amanda Mikuski, Jenna Long and Maria Rose; brothers Michael (Shannon) Mikuski, Joshua (Melissa) Long and Billy (Claire) Rose; several nieces, nephews and a great-niece.

Funeral services are private, however, a Celebration of Connie's Life will take place at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, Md. 20910, or make a memorial gift online at www.PHAssociation.org/donate/.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020
