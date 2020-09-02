TITUSVILLE, Florida - Constance L. Blessing, 76, of Titusville, Fla., passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.



She was born in Monroe on Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Richard and Irene Robinson. Constance graduated from Sand Creek High School in 1961 and attended Siena Heights College. She is a past member of the Weston Methodist Church, the Sand Creek Athletic Boosters, the Weston Cemetery Association, a past president of the bingo committee for the Sand Creek Athletic Boosters and was instrumental in starting the bingo hall at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. She was an avid bingo player and caller and queen of the slot machine.



Over the years she worked at Flory and Co., Langley and Co., the Florida Department of Corrections and the Brevard County Sheriff.



Other than her parents, Constance was preceded in death by her daughter Laura (Jason) Derby and brother Tom Robinson.



She will be greatly missed by her children Lisa Hewitt-Cruz (Jesse), Jeff (Layla) Hewitt; grandchildren Carissa Castillo, Sarah (Brian) Fick, Brendan and Brooklyn Preston, Jaxson Derby, Taylor and Reese Hewitt; great-grandchildren Summer and Weston Fick and brothers Herb (Nan) Robinson and Dale (Barb) Robinson.

