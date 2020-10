CLINTON - Cora Pauline Iwanicki, age 96, of Clinton died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.In accordance with Cora's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton United Church of Christ and Hospice of Lenawee.Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences and a full obituary may be viewed at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.