J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map

Coral Sue Miller


1937 - 2020
Coral Sue Miller Obituary
ADRIAN - Coral Sue Miller, age 82, of Adrian passed away, Feb. 12, 2020, at Promedica Bixby Hospital.

She was born March 14, 1937, in Adrian, the daughter of Earl and Coral Belle (Wirt) Polhemus. On Aug. 26, 1952, she married Glen Miller. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2014. Sue worked as a home health caregiver for many years.

She is survived by her children, Michael A. Miller, Patrick (Jacqueline) Miller and Lisa Miller; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Coral Belle Polhemus; two daughters, Lynn Sines and Michelle Ann Miller; her son, Timothy Glen Miller; granddaughter, Nicolle Miller Casarez; two sisters, Merle Glisson and Jean Scott; and brother, Stafford Polhemus.

A viewing and visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
