Corris "Jean" Frank
1927 - 2020
BLISSFIELD - Corris "Jean" Frank, 93, of Blissfield died peacefully Saturday evening, Oct. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home, while under the compassionate care of Heartland Hospice.

Born Oct. 7, 1927, in Napoleon she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Carlene (Forney) Crampton. Jean was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Napoleon High School.

In 1947 Jean married Edsel Scheurer and together they had two children. Jean proudly cared for the home and raised their family. She married Lester Frank in 1962, and he preceded her in death. Jean continued to put family first throughout her entire life. She was an active and faithful member of the Ottawa Lake Zion Lutheran Church and the Bliss-Liewert Senior Center in Blissfield.

Jean is survived by her children, Timothy (Patricia) Scheurer of Clinton and Sandra Perry of Athens, Mich.; step-daughter, Barbara Stienman of Monroe; daughter-in-law, Mary Frank of Ida; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Loren "Sonny" Crampton and sister, Helen Schroads.

In addition to her parents, her first husband, Edsel, and her second husband, Lester, Jean is preceded in death by her step-son, Lester "Sonny" Frank and her siblings, Hebert, Justin, Thomas, Dorothy, Harriet, Beth, Bertha and Agnes.

A funeral service for Jean will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ottawa Lake Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jeffrey D. Geske officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ottawa Lake Zion Lutheran Church and again on Thursday at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield has been entrusted with arrangements.

Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

The family suggests that contributions to honor Jean's memory be made to the Ottawa Lake Zion Lutheran Church.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
