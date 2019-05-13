|
ADRIAN – Craig A. Baumann, age 76, of Adrian, passed away on May 4, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Christian and Alice (Beumer) Baumann. On Oct. 5, 1963, he married Carol Ann Durkin in Youngstown, Ohio and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2011. Craig proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He worked in accounting. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, was a Boy Scout, enjoyed bowling and playing Bridge. Craig will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather, with a stubborn German side, who loved to eat Oreo cookies for breakfast and giving lectures about GM.
Craig is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Alfredo) Casetti of Granger, Ind. and Beth (Keith) Steslicki of Farmington Hills, Mich.; and seven grandchildren, Rachel, Noel, Nick, Jessica, Elisabeth, Emily and Jake. In addition to his wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandy Inskeep.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Humanity. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2019