MORENCI - Craig Rickard, age 54, of Morenci, formerly of Tecumseh, went to be with the Lord April 22, 2019.
He was born Dec. 17, 1964, in Tecumseh, the son of Calvin and Colleen (Davidson) Rickard. On Feb. 27, 1988, he married Janet Lynn Coles. She survives. Craig was a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Class of 1983. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Army, serving until 1992. Craig was employed as a truck driver his entire career until January 2019.
In addition to his wife, Janet, Craig is survived by his children, Rance (Deb) Rickard and Christina (Seth) Millhoan; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Calvin (Judy) Rickard; two sisters, Cheryl (Dan) VanValkenburg and Cammila (Rusty) Champagne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a granddaughter, Amanda Rickard.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Pastor Eric Hickman officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Tecumseh VFW Post #4187 Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will also take place Saturday, April 27, 2019, at from 11 a.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences may be offered online at: www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019