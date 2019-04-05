|
|
BRYAN, Ohio - Cynthia A. Maniscalco, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio, formerly of Adrian and Nashville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at University of Michigan Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born July 30, 1955, in Russellville, Ala., to James and Lucille (Lay) Gordon. On June 18, 1983, she married Anthony Maniscalco at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Adrian, and he survives.
Cindy's life revolved around her family. She not only cared for her parents and her husband's parents, she looked after other extended family members. Although Cindy worked full time in various law offices as a paralegal, office manager or secretary, she always made time for her loved ones. Cindy was a great navigator and co-pilot for her husband, Tony, when they traveled to be with family or visit one of her favorite destinations, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. She also enjoyed southern gospel music.
In addition to Tony, her husband of more than 35 years, she is survived by her siblings, Mary Nell (Gary) File of Blissfield, Muriel Humphries of Jackson, Miss., and Tommy Gordon of Nashville, Tenn.; generations of treasured nieces and nephews, and her faithful dog, Lady.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Paul and Tim Gordon.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian with Pastor Thomas Frantz officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of Cindy are suggested to Gift of Life. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019