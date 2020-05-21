|
ADRIAN - Cynthia Ellen Holtz, age 72, of Adrian passed away on May 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 21, 1947, in Adrian the seventh of 10 children to Harold and Rita (Fornes) Cook. On June 5, 1986, she married Richard Allen Holtz and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2006. Cynthia worked for GM-Fisher Body and then transferred to Grand Rapids, retiring after 30 years. Cynthia was a very proud member of the UAW, enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Cynthia is survived by her five children, Nicole (Jeremy) Easter of Adrian; Brett (Marisa) DeGroff of Okemos, Richard (Paula) Holtz of Tecumseh, Jeff (Jennifer) Holtz of Brooklyn, and Kelly (Brian) Hoffman of Ravenna; grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Samuel, Maxwell, Quinn, Zoe, Wyatt, Piper, Clay, Josh, Jacob, Justin, Chad and Britney; two brothers, Ron (Ursula) Cook of Sterling Heights and Martin (Valerie) Cook of Blissfield; and two sisters, Lorene Cook-Desmond of Kalamazoo and Valerie (Robin) Bays of Adrian.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, David, Steven, Gary and Harry Cook; and one sister, Marita Rose Cremeans.
A viewing for Cynthia will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a predetermined number of visitors will be allowed in the chapel at a time. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for all to participate in.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The University of Michigan Innocence Clinic or The Daily Bread. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2020