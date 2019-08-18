Home

Cynthia Hudson Obituary
ADRIAN - Cynthia Hudson, age 59, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2019.

Visitation for Cynthia will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Russell Henagan officiating. Cremation will follow. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
