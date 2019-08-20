|
"In life, we love you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill." Cynthia Renae Borton, 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich.
She was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Tecumseh, Mich., the daughter of Okey and Ruby Howard. She married Stephen S. Borton on Jan. 20, 1996.
Cynthia was an avid reader and lover of books. She loved watching "Jeopardy!," day time soap operas and late night talk shows. One of her favorite past times was playing bingo with her family. She loved spending time with the people she loved, and always brightened a room with her radiant smile.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Borton; her two children, son Justin Pigg and daughter Sara (David) Lynch; her stepdaughter Cindy (Jeff) Womack; her sister Nancy (Dwayne) Monroe and brother Okey (Cheryl) Howard; her granddaughter Astrid and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Caleb; her brother, Jim Howard; several aunt and uncles; and both sets of grandparents.
There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Tipton Congregational Community Church on Tipton Hwy. with Pastor Eric Hickman and Pastor Dave Morton leading the service. Family and friends are invited to join in the remembrance followed by a small reception for fellowship after the service.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019