CLAYTON - Dale Alan Robinson, age 70, of Clayton passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home.Funeral services for Dale will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Cyndy Bagaglia-Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.A full obituary can be viewed and online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.