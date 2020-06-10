ADRIAN - Dale Allen Shaw, age 76, of Adrian passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born Feb. 23, 1944, to Lyman and Dolores (Johnson) Shaw. He married Coleen "Hope" McAnally Sept. 6, 1985, and she survives.
Dale proudly served his country as a sailor in the Navy. He was employed by Hidden Lake Gardens where he worked maintaining the grounds until his retirement in 2001. Golfing and bowling were two of his favorite ways to spend his time.
In addition to his wife, Hope, he is survived by his three children, Scott Shaw, Carrie (Jeff) Shaw-Krieser, and Pamela Davis; a step-daughter, Connie (Jim) LaVoy of Adrian; three step-sons, Ron Wilber (Abby Alford) of Madisonville, Tenn., Casey (Jamie) Wilber of Addison, and David Wilber of Defiance, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephanie Garza, Emilee LaVoy, Katee Hyde, Trace Wilber, Carter Wilber, Morgan Wilber, Moriah Shaw, Micah Shaw, Taylor Raymond, Joshua McClain, and Cory McClain; two great-grandchildren, Jack Smith, and Mollie Hyde; as well as one sister, Nancy (Woody) Saveried of Boca Raton, Fla.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters, with one passing in infancy.
A graveside service for Dale will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with full military rites conducted. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.