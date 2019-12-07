|
TECUMSEH - Dale William Messerschmidt of Tecumseh passed away suddenly on Dec. 2, 2019.
He was born in Muskegon, Feb. 3, 1938, to Ted and Grace Messerschmidt. He retired from General Telephone. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He loved to make things with wood and go to garage sales. He married Linda Lee Lang on July 5, 1958. He loved gardening and cooking with Linda. He liked talking to his friends on his ham radio; his call letters were K8NKE.
Dale is survived by his children, Lucinda Glidden, Christina Marriott, Naomi Barrett and Deborah Armstrong; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda, Stephanie, Steven, Amber, Cameron, Celeste, Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judy Rice.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Messerschmidt, and son, Michael Messerschmidt.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, at the Tecumseh Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019