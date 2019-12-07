Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Messerschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale William Messerschmidt


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale William Messerschmidt Obituary
TECUMSEH - Dale William Messerschmidt of Tecumseh passed away suddenly on Dec. 2, 2019.

He was born in Muskegon, Feb. 3, 1938, to Ted and Grace Messerschmidt. He retired from General Telephone. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He loved to make things with wood and go to garage sales. He married Linda Lee Lang on July 5, 1958. He loved gardening and cooking with Linda. He liked talking to his friends on his ham radio; his call letters were K8NKE.

Dale is survived by his children, Lucinda Glidden, Christina Marriott, Naomi Barrett and Deborah Armstrong; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda, Stephanie, Steven, Amber, Cameron, Celeste, Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judy Rice.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Messerschmidt, and son, Michael Messerschmidt.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, at the Tecumseh Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -