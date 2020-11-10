ADRIAN - Dale William Stoner, age 67, of Adrian passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital.
He was born on April 3, 1953, in Tecumseh to Journey and June (VanNatter) Stoner. He married Sylvia Handy on May 21, 1988, in Tecumseh and she survives.
Dale had been employed with Bixby Hospital for 38 years as a respiratory therapist. Dale enjoyed antique cars, reading and watching Formula 1 Racing. Dale was always trying to better himself, and his family and friends will always remember him as a renaissance man.
In addition to his wife Sylvia, he is survived by two brothers, Paul (Katherine) Stoner of Irvine, Calif., Glenn (Jean) Stoner of Perrysburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Dale's request, cremation has taken place and there won't be any services at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.