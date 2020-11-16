SAND CREEK - Dallas R. Ries, age 84, of Sand Creek died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Columbus, Ind., to Vernon G. and Zola E. (O'Haver) Ries. On Jan. 29, 1955, he married Evelyn (Bonnie) Yvonne Wootten in Fairfield.
In addition to Bonnie, he is survived by their children, Ronald A. (Sherry) Ries of Quincy, Richard A. (Kris) Ries of Jasper, Dennis W. Ries of Blissfield and Connie L. (Dave) Beatty of Pahrump, Nev.; their grandchildren, Yvonne K. LaRoe of Hartsville, Tenn., Jenna Houthoofd of Grand Ledge and Branden R. Ries of Adrian; great-grandchildren, Taylor Ries, Trent Aneed, Marcus LaRoe and Dakota LaRoe; and sisters, Bertha L. Marvin of Adrian and Darlene K. Emmons of Morenci.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ione E. Ennis; brother, Arnold V. Ries; and granddaughters, Lenzee and Lexzee Ries.
Dallas attended the Weston Baptist Church for many years and was very thankful that he knew the road to salvation. He served a year each in Fort Knox, Ky., Munich, Germany, and Fort Oard, Calif., during his Army tour. At different times in his 40-year postal career he was postmaster/manager of the post offices in Sand Creek and Spring Arbor. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, attending church, family and friends.
Visitation for Dallas will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral, beginning at noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with Pastor Duane Cross officiating. Following the funeral, Dallas will be laid to rest next to his granddaughters in Sand Creek Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the Adrian American Legion Post No. 97 and the VFW 1584 Annis-Fint Post.
Due to COVID-19 and social-distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ries family to be used accordingly. Contributions may be given online, or envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.