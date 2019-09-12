Home

Danice R. Faulkner


1936 - 2019
Danice R. Faulkner Obituary
SYLVANIA, Ohio - Danice R. Faulkner, 83, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.

She was born June 26, 1936, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Howard and Lois Wesner. On Aug. 21, 1954, Danice married Wilfred (Bill) Faulkner in Rock Falls, Ill., and he preceded her in death.

Danice spent the early years of her marriage nurturing her children and working various jobs as her husband served in the Army and began his career as an educator. She then was employed by Adrian Public Schools as a secretary at Adrian High School and later at Alexander Elementary.

Danice found great joy in her family. She delighted in the academic, athletic and musical accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Danice loved to travel with her husband throughout the United States. She enjoyed playing all kinds of card games, bingo, and going on cruises.

Surviving are her three children, William (Cynthia) Faulkner of Ft. Myers, Fla., Jane (Sam) Okoroafo of Sylvania, Ohio, and John (Lori) Faulkner of Blissfield; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in honor of Danice may be made to St. Jude or Hospice of Lenawee. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.toledocremation.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
