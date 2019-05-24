Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Daniel Alan "Danny" Meyers

Daniel Alan "Danny" Meyers Obituary
ADRIAN - Daniel "Danny" Alan Meyers, age 70, of Adrian died May 22, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.

He was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Adrian to Donald J. and Virginia Mae (Albro) Meyers. He was the owner/operator of Night Fall Farms and Meyers Excavating. Danny enjoyed farming and raising pigs. He was a member of the Antique Cars and Farmers Antique Tractor Clubs and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Danny is survived by a brother, David (Martha) Meyers of Adrian; a sister, Diane Meyers of Adrian; two nephews, Jared (Rachel) Meyers of Adrian and Jacob Meyers of Adrian; a niece, Sarah (Garret) Crook of Detroit; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Lily, Ethan, Abigail, Margaret, Betsy, Hannah, William, Bradly and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Danny's request, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, 602 N. Dean St., Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmers Antique Tractor Club or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 24 to May 25, 2019
