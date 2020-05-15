|
HUDSON - Daniel D. Cramer, age 66, of Hudson passed away May 12, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1954, in Hudson to Carl and Luella (Dickerson) Cramer. On Nov. 22, 1975, he married his soulmate, Kim Taylor, who survives.
Dan was a graduate of Hudson High School. He worked at several local factories and as a youth companion before his retirement. His most important job was being a father and foster parent. Through the years, he enjoyed helping hundreds of children, including his role serving on the board of the Lenawee County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.
In addition to his wife, Kim Cramer, he is survived by his children and grandchildren, Trish Cramer, Mindy (Jason) Wilson, Julia (Mike) Flores, Bruce Cramer, Beth Cramer, Ashley (Richard) Beach, Michael Chalker, Aaron Garcia, Jordan Cramer, Leah Huggins, Jaydan Flores, Bailey Cramer, Mya Cramer, Isaac Wilson, Asher Wilson, Jack Beach; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; numerous foster children; and two sisters, Vickie (Jeff) Price and LuAnn (Louie) Brennan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Noah Cramer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 15 to May 16, 2020