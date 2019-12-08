|
TECUMSEH - Daniel Frederick Bridge, age 57, of Tecumseh passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born on Dec. 20, 1961, in Boston, Mass., Daniel was the oldest child of Melvin G. and Constance A. (Murtaugh) Bridge. He graduated from Temple Christian High School in Detroit, and went on to attend Asbury University and Eastern Michigan University. Daniel retired in 2018 from the Milan Federal Correctional Institution after 20 years of service as a correctional officer.
Daniel's artistic talent was an important part of his life as he enjoyed creating religious-based puppet shows in his teen years and was involved with the stage crew and acting programs while at college. His hobbies included cooking, writing and traveling. Daniel was a member of the Auxiliary in Tecumseh and Kiwanis.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Bridge of Tecumseh; his father, Melvin Bridge of Groton, Vt.; siblings, George Bridge of Somerset, Mich., John (Ahna) Bridge of Hillsborough, N.C., and Cathy (Ron) Bridge Whited of Garden City, Kan.; sister-in-law, Kelly Bridge of Henderson, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Christine, Ashley, Daniel Ray, Bryan and Faith; and his special fur baby, Major. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Majors Tom and Barbara Duperee officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the start of service.
Contributions in memory of Daniel may be made to the Salvation Army of Adrian. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019