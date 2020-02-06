Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Daniel James Valdez Obituary
ADRIAN - Daniel James Valdez, age 33, was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Feb. 4, 2020.

Visitation for Daniel will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Pete Valdez officiating. Burial will be at the Riga Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Valdez Family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
