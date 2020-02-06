|
ADRIAN - Daniel James Valdez, age 33, was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Feb. 4, 2020.
Visitation for Daniel will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Pete Valdez officiating. Burial will be at the Riga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Valdez Family for future designation.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020