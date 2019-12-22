|
TIPTON - Daniel George Lauer, age 67, of Tipton died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1952, in Brookville, Pa., the son of the late Daniel George and Elizabeth Jane (Steiner) Lauer. On Oct. 7, 1995, he married Kathryn Lynn Kershner at their lake home.
Growing up, Daniel was an altar boy at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Clinton. He was a member of his college fraternity at Western Michigan University and was a sales manager in the lawn and garden industry. He loved to travel, golf, ice fish and watch football. He was a strong supporter of Clinton Athletics and loved attending his grandchildren's events. Daniel was very proud of his family and felt very blessed.
Besides his wife, Kathryn, he is survived by his son, Daniel G. (Tara) Lauer of Manchester; daughters, Jennifer S. Lauer of Perrysburg, Ohio, Carrie A. Callison of Tecumseh, Jamie G. Callison of South Lyon and Jennie L. (Rob) Barker of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Jeanne (Chris) Brooks of Beaver Dam, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Aubrey, Audrina and Brayden Lauer, Baylee and Emma Baker, Patrick and Katie McDermott and Christian, and Sebastian and Benjamin Barker; and one great-grandson, Jaxon Sweet. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey C. Lauer; and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Roger Proctor.
Visitation for Daniel will be on Monday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Nicholson officiating with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton Athletics. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019