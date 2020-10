YPSILANTI - Daniel Lee Phillips, age 35, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Addison, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Daniel is survived by his mother, Kathryn James, his grandmother, Bonnie Pinkston, both of Manitou Beach; his uncle, Michael Wright of Patterson, Calif., and cousins. Cremation will take place. There will be services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.