ADRIAN - Darlene Susan Tesch, age 61, of Adrian went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019.
She was born Sept. 2, 1957, to Kelly and Dorothy Choate. Darlene loved to go bowling and spend time with her family and her animals, Bear and Sophie.
Darlene leaves behind her husband, Tim Tesch; daughter, Jenny Sudborough; grandchildren, McKenzie and Jordan Wiltshire; and a brother, Steve (Carmen) Choate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Dorothy Choate; sister, Sharon Schweer; and brother, Dave Choate.
At Darlene's request cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019