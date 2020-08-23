RIGA - Darren Alan Sherman, 22, of Riga passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in a car accident.
Darren was born in Toledo, Aug. 22, 1997, to parents Jeffery Wielfaert and Dawn (Sherman) Messervy.
Darren was a free spirit who enjoyed meeting new people and valued making lasting friendships. He was an avid motorcycle and four-wheeler enthusiast and dog and cat lover.
Darren is survived by his loving parents, father, Jeffery Wielfaert, and mother, Dawn (Sherman) Messervy; sister, Desiree (Brian) Howland; significant other, Andreonna Stover; many family members; and his faithful K-9 companions Kobie and Dobie.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Dennis Sherman, and great-grandparents, Art and Edna Wielfaert and John and Mary McNett.
Friends may call the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Ohio, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held Tuesday the 25th at noon, by officiant the Rev. Nate Tuff. Masks will be required at all gatherings. Darren will be laid to rest at Riga Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Darren's memory are asked to consider his family. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.