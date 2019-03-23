|
ADRIAN - David Alan Clark, age 58, of Adrian passed away on March 20, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
Funeral services for David will be held at noon Monday, March 25, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. David Owen will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019