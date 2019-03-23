Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Alan Clark Obituary
ADRIAN - David Alan Clark, age 58, of Adrian passed away on March 20, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.

Funeral services for David will be held at noon Monday, March 25, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. David Owen will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.