Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 663-3375
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
David Andrew Griewski


1956 - 2020
David Andrew Griewski Obituary
ANN ARBOR - David Andrew Griewski, age 63, made his sweet transition on Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family with his daughter in his arms.

David was born on July 23, 1956, in the city of Ann Arbor. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to in support of the Ironman Team In Training. Donations can be made at http://pages.lls.org/tnt/calso/t2csp20/Griewski. To view his full obituary and to sign his guestbook, please visit www.muehligannarbor.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
