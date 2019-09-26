|
WAUCHULA, Fla. - David (Chili) Avila, age 67, formerly of Adrian, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
David was born June 23, 1952, in Adrian, the son of Jesus Avila and Tomasa G. Avila. He graduated from Mason High School. He married Angelita, and she survives. He leaves behind his three sons, David (Shawn) Avila of Black Mountain, N.C., and Michael and Adam of Bowling Green, Fla.; two daughters, Sonya (Sam) Rivera of Palmetto, Fla., and Selina Avila of Houston, Texas; 16 grandchildren; seven sisters, Elena Solis of Toledo, Marie Avila (Barry) of Adrian, Janie (Tyrone) Hudson of Monroe, Delilah Avila of Adrian, Delores (Felix) Perez of San Antonio, Texas, Brenda (Joe) Liscano of McAllen, Texas, and Hope (Jeff) Brown of Toledo; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. He also leaves behind his truly life longtime friends, Gaylord (Rose) Baugh and Betty Baugh of Adrian.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jesus Avila Jr. and Rudy Avila; one sister, Estella A. Cuellar; two nieces; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his grandparents, Pedro (Delores) Avila and Cruz (Martha) Martinez.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. at the Bradenton Dream Center in Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019