David Carl Sword went to be with his Lord on Aug. 19, 2020, and joins his father, Merlin Sword.



David was born to Merlin and Patricia Sword on March 11, 1956, in Adrian and graduated from Pittsford High School.



He leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Bobby Shough of Avon Park, Fla.; son, David M. Sword, Hillsdale; two brothers, Carl (Laurie) and Timothy (Valerie) Sword of Hudson; two stepsisters, Joanne (Mick) Houser and Stephanie (Khukan); and one stepbrother, Michael (Chris) Shough. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Arrangements were made according to his wishes that his body be donated to science and then cremated.



A service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store