David Craig "Scotty" Scott


1944 - 2019
David Craig "Scotty" Scott Obituary
BATTLE CREEK - David Craig Scott "Scotty," age 75, of Battle Creek and Coldwater, Mich., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home in Adrian.

He was born May 30, 1944, in Battle Creek to Raymond L. and Georgene (Perkins) Scott. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid. He attended the Electronic Computer Programming Institute in Oshtemo, Mich., for two years, graduating top of the class. David worked as a senior systems analyst/programmer for Simpson Industries in Litchfield and Eaton Corp. in Marshall before retiring in May 1999. Before that he was a corporate jet pilot/programmer for Dynamic Control (Baxter) in Florida.

David enjoyed flying, skydiving, building and flying radio-controlled planes, computer games and motorcycle riding. He was an early member of the VROC #3409.

In addition to his significant other of 25 years, Alice "Marlene" Monday, he is survived by his three sons, David E. (Melinda) Scott of Little Rock, Ark., Stephen C. (Melaina) Scott of North Little Rock, Ark., and David C. Scott of Kentwood, Mich; two sisters, Patricia "Sara" (Ward) Corey of Kalamazoo, Jo Anna (Corkins) Brown of Kalamazoo; one brother, Joseph (Kristi) Wagner of Arizona; and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Philip Corkins and his second wife Joan (Perry) Scott. Per David's request cremation has taken place and there were no services.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
