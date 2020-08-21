FLINT - David Dean Bussing, 63, a resident of Flint who was originally from Adrian, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Hurley Medical Center.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



David was born in Adrian on Jan. 3, 1957, the son of Gordon and Blanche (Shaw) Bussing. On Oct. 15, 1988, he married Sherry Brown. He loved the outdoors, riding his tractors and tinkering with lawnmowers and tractors.



Surviving are children, Joe (Paula) Bussing, MMC Mark James (Jennifer) Leinaar and Brandy Brown (Allen Irvine); parents, Gordon and Blanche (Shaw) Bussing; grandchildren, Madison, Makenzie, Ashley, Aston, Ian, Autumn, Lawrence, Haleigh and Malachi; and siblings, Roxanne, Larry, John and Lorraine.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Bussing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store