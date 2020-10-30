PALMYRA - David H. Jacobs, age 83, of Palmyra died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.
He was born at home in Blissfield on March 2, 1937, to Ellis H. and Carrola L. (Hoffman) Jacobs. On Dec. 13, 1958, he married Joyce Peet, and she survives.
David worked for General Motors for 18 years before his retirement. He loved to hunt and ride snowmobiles in his spare time.
Surviving David, in addition to his wife, Joyce, is a daughter, Connie Jacobs (Michael Gritzmaker) of Blissfield; two brothers, Grant (Nancy) Jacobs of Palmyra and Sam (Connie) Jacobs of Adrian; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian Jacobs and Steven Jacobs; and two sisters, Sue Beagle and Lynette Gafner.
David has requested cremation and there will be no services. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, OH 43560. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.