1/1
David H. Jacobs
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALMYRA - David H. Jacobs, age 83, of Palmyra died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

He was born at home in Blissfield on March 2, 1937, to Ellis H. and Carrola L. (Hoffman) Jacobs. On Dec. 13, 1958, he married Joyce Peet, and she survives.

David worked for General Motors for 18 years before his retirement. He loved to hunt and ride snowmobiles in his spare time.

Surviving David, in addition to his wife, Joyce, is a daughter, Connie Jacobs (Michael Gritzmaker) of Blissfield; two brothers, Grant (Nancy) Jacobs of Palmyra and Sam (Connie) Jacobs of Adrian; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian Jacobs and Steven Jacobs; and two sisters, Sue Beagle and Lynette Gafner.

David has requested cremation and there will be no services. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd., Sylvania, OH 43560. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved