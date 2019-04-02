|
ADRIAN - David L. Wakefield, age 83, of Adrian passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Tecumseh Place.
David was born June 3, 1935, in St. Johns, Mich., the son of Paul and Cressie (Matthews) Wakefield. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the United States Army. David graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communications.
On Sept. 7, 1957, David married Josephine Woodbury, and she survives.
After a brief stint as a sports broadcaster for WTOM-TV in Cheboygan, David moved to Adrian to work as an adjuster with S.E. Mutual Insurance Company and later State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, where he retired in 1997.
David was an active and energetic member of the Adrian Kiwanis Club, working on countless projects and committees. He not only served as Kiwanis president, he was honored as Kiwanian of the Year in 1979 and became an Adrian Kiwanis Hixson Fellow in 2013. David delighted in emceeing the area Special Olympics for more thn 20 years. He was a member of the Adrian First United Methodist Church. His favorite past times included traveling, fishing, golfing and playing cards. David treasured his grandchildren and spent many happy hours with Jo traveling to their events and being their greatest fans.
In addition to Jo, his devoted wife of more than 61 years, he is survived by their children, Patrick (Cyndi) Wakefield of Knoxville, Tenn.; Jill Clark (Rob) of Tecumseh, Amy Keck of Adrian; son-in-law, Doug George of Defiance, Ohio; brother, Dean (Karen) Wakefield of Sacramento, Calif.; 10 grandchildren: Chan (Ashley), Tyler (Blair), Ryan, Paul (Ria), Quinn (Des), Evyn, Abi, Reid, Gabriele (Dylan) and Madeline; and five great-grandchildren, Oaklyn, Bryn, Hugh, Caroline and Henry.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn George.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Revs. Drew Hart, Christopher Brundage and Linda Farley officiating. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584 and American Legion Post #97. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of David are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019