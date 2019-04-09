|
BLISSFIELD - David Lee Bostick, age 49, of Blissfield passed away unexpectedly April 7, 2019.
He was born May 7, 1969, in Adrian, the son of Billy and Sally (McDonald) Bostick. David was a graduate of Adrian High School, Class of 1987. He was a varsity athlete, playing football, basketball and track. He then went on to Grand Rapids Junior College where he continued playing football. David was currently employed at L & W Engineering in Blissfield. He was an active member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579.
David was an avid fan of Alabama football. He enjoyed watching his children participate in their sporting activities. David loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and playing with and raising his German shepherds, Ava, Bear, Saban and Nola, along with his dachshund, Jessie.
He is survived by his mother, Sally Bostick; his children, Zechariah Bostick and Devon Bostick; grandson, Xavier Jones; his siblings, Gwen (Wayne) Hess, Wade (Sheila) Bostick and Matthew Bostick; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Parsons, Curtis Parsons, Brandon Parsons, Nichole Hackett and Tyler Bostick and his girlfriend, Keri Sheldon, and her children, Garrett Sheldon and Megan Sheldon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Bostick; and grandparents, Euel and Beulah Bostick and Theodore and Nucie
McDonald.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Cremation will follow. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019