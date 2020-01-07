|
TIPTON - David LeRoy Roberts, age 68 of Tipton, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, in Tecumseh, to LeRoy and Dorothy (Dowling) Roberts. He was a 1969 graduate of Onsted High School and was a self-employed farmer.
David is survived by his sister, Kathy Ohlman; niece, April (Mike) Kelley; nephew, Luke (Katie) Ohlman; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Jacob, Owen, and Joey; and his fur baby, Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kevin; and a brother-in-law, Jim Ohlman.
Funeral services for David will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Deacon John Amthor officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Tipton.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020