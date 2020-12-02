SAND CREEK - David M. Pearcy, age 84, of Sand Creek died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Hudson Grande Assisted Living Facility in Hudson, Ohio.
He was born May 15, 1936, in Detroit to Morris "Moe" and Anna N. (Leu) Pearcy. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He was married to Evelyn Horner in July, 1962.
David had been employed by Harvey Aluminum, Martin Marietta, in the aerospace division.
In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by two daughters, Deidre (Bryon) Osborne of Stow, Ohio and Deborah (Sanford) Case of Grand Forks, N.D.; two brothers, Neil (Monica) Pearcy of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Ivan (Barbara) Pearcy of Long Beach, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David's passion was photography, but he also enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, bowling and walking his beloved dog, Maggie. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.
A private burial will be in the West Madison Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sand Creek Community Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.