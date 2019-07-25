|
HUDSON -?David R. Kerr, 81, formerly of Main Street, Hudson, died early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, at Brookdale of Adrian, while under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Hudson, the son of the late Arthur and Florence (Dunlap) Kerr. David married the former Joanne Waters on March 18, 1954, in Hudson. He earned the position of foreman at the former Homer Donaldson Company in Hudson, a factory he was employed with for more than 40 years upon his retirement in 1999.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 65 years, Joanne, are seven children, Debbie (Edward) Arredondo of Clayton, Steve (Debbie) Kerr of Hudson, Teri (Mark) Botter of Twin Lakes, Kim (Wesley) Schneider of Seymour, Tenn., Chuck (Linda) Kerr of Adrian, Christine (Dwaine) Dunning of Hudson and Todd (Jennifer) Kerr of Litchfield; two brothers, Don and Dale Kerr, both of Hudson; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David R. Kerr; a grandson, Michael David Kerr; and two brothers, Doyce and Dan Kerr.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. A funeral service for David will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home, with Pastor Gail Blum, Hospice of Lenawee chaplain, officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial contributions to honor David are suggested to benefit Hospice of Lenawee. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 25 to July 26, 2019