Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
David Richard Barnett


1960 - 2019
David Richard Barnett Obituary
ADDISON - David Richard Barnett, age 59, of Addison passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

He was born on June 10, 1960, in Detroit, the son of Richard L. and Betty H. Barnett. He was raised in Grosse Pointe and has lived in Addison since 2007. David graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1978. He then earned a business degree from Northwood Institute in Midland. He was an entrepreneur all his life. He was a member of the Devils Lake Yacht Club in Manitou Beach. David enjoyed antiquing and sports memorabilia.

David was loved and supported by many friends.

David is survived by one sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Flannery of Weidman; nieces and nephews, Erin Flannery, Richard Flannery, Carrie (Steve) Barbieri, Colleen Tackett, Jerry (Cheryl) Flannery and Katie (Ryan) Archibald; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Mocha. David was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
