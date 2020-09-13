1/1
David Richard Sharpe
1952 - 2020
ADRIAN - David Richard Sharpe, 68, went to be with his Savior Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Adrian.

He was born June 25, 1952, in Flint to Ray and Katherine (Slone) Sharpe. He married Alberta Conklin March 22, 1975, in Clayton. She survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Nathan (Alison) and Daniel (Krista) Sharpe of Adrian, and his grandchildren, Payton, Hunter, Parker, Kadence, Liam, Paisley and Paxton. David is also survived by his brothers, William Sharpe of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Stanley (Kathy) Sharpe of Flushing, and all of his very special in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Palmer Daniel Sharpe.

David graduated from Flushing High School, attended Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music and received his BA and teaching degree in art from Siena Heights University. He retired in 2001 from Adrian Training School.

David taught driver's education for 40 years in public schools all over Lenawee County and then for Quality Driver Training. He became a bilateral amputee, losing both legs, but was determined to work and was an inspiration to many. He very much enjoyed teaching and talking with his students.

He was an associate pastor at Morenci Bible Fellowship for several years and currently attended Cornerstone Baptist Church and Bethany, both in Adrian. He was passionate about teaching his grandchildren and others about God and art and passing down family stories. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music. David always took time to visit and listen to people from all walks of life.

A Celebration of Life, hosted by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Assembly of God in Adrian. The service will be officiated by Dave's two sons, pastors Nathan Sharpe and Daniel Sharpe.

The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts should be made out to Lenawee Christian - Sharpe Grandkids Scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the church, or at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
