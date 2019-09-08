|
TECUMSEH - David "Mack" Richardson, age 73, of Tecumseh, Mich., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital near Ypsilanti.
Mack was born on July 31, 1946, in Hamtramck, Mich., a son of the late Bethel and Susie (Phillips) Richardson.
Mack was originally from Taylor, Mich., where he graduated from Taylor Center High School in 1964. He was a member of the Tecumseh Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, loved boxing and was a great artist. One thing very important to him was his Native American heritage. He was a very loyal, humble, intelligent and honest person.
Mack is survived by his children, Beth (David) Maldonado of Wyandotte, Mich., David (Terra) Richardson of Riverview, Fla., Ayla Richardson and Brinton Richardson, both of Tecumseh, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Conner Richardson. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Richardson, and two siblings, Willodean Knight and Treva Richardson.
Visitation for Mack will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019