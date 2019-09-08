Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
302 N Jackson St
Clinton, MI 49236
(517) 456-4164
Resources
More Obituaries for David Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Mack" Richardson


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Mack" Richardson Obituary
TECUMSEH - David "Mack" Richardson, age 73, of Tecumseh, Mich., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital near Ypsilanti.

Mack was born on July 31, 1946, in Hamtramck, Mich., a son of the late Bethel and Susie (Phillips) Richardson.

Mack was originally from Taylor, Mich., where he graduated from Taylor Center High School in 1964. He was a member of the Tecumseh Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, loved boxing and was a great artist. One thing very important to him was his Native American heritage. He was a very loyal, humble, intelligent and honest person.

Mack is survived by his children, Beth (David) Maldonado of Wyandotte, Mich., David (Terra) Richardson of Riverview, Fla., Ayla Richardson and Brinton Richardson, both of Tecumseh, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Conner Richardson. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Richardson, and two siblings, Willodean Knight and Treva Richardson.

Visitation for Mack will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now