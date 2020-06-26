David Salamin
1958 - 2020
ADRIAN - David A. Salamin, 61, of Adrian and formerly of Hudson, passed away June 20, 2020.
He was born July 24, 1958, in Hudson to David W. and Mary Rita (Scholl) Salamin.
Dave graduated from Hudson High School in 1977 and was formerly employed as a truck driver and a prep cook at Highland Inn in Manitou Beach.
Survivors include his son, Wesley Salamin; mother, Mary Rita Seel of Adrian; two brothers, Brian Salamin and Mike (Launee) Salamin; six step-siblings, Pam, Patty, Susan, Sally, David and Dana and a half-sister, Kimberly.
Graveside services for David will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.
Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Share the Warmth of Lenawee County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
