ADRIAN - David Sharpe, age 68, of Adrian passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Bethany Assembly of God, Adrian, with a greet the family starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the services.A full obituary will follow at a later date.You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.