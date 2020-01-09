|
|
TECUMSEH - David Tecumseh Schmidt, born as Carl David Schmidt, age 78, of Tecumseh passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.
He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Tecumseh to the late Herman and Alma Alice (Starkey) Schmidt. David graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1959 and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy AWACS. He received his bachelor's degree from Siena Heights College in 1976 and his Master's in Social Work from the U of M in 1982. He was a member of the Tecumseh American Legion. David retired from General Motors Fisher Body and was the past president of the UAW Local No. 1341.
David is survived by two sisters, Mary Dunham and Suzanne (Schober) Francoeur; six brothers, Bruce (Delores) Schmidt, Donald (Joy) Schmidt, Glenn (Jackie) Schmidt, Raymond (Linda) Schmidt, Keith (Kathy) Schmidt and Harvey (Pat) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Howard.
A celebration of David's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to Fisher House of Michigan. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020