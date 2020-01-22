Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Tecumseh Schmidt


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Tecumseh Schmidt Obituary
TECUMSEH - David Tecumseh Schmidt, born as Carl David Schmidt, age 78 of Tecumseh, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.

A Celebration of David's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Brookside Cemetery with Military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House of Michigan. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -