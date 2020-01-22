|
|
TECUMSEH - David Tecumseh Schmidt, born as Carl David Schmidt, age 78 of Tecumseh, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.
A Celebration of David's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Brookside Cemetery with Military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House of Michigan. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020