|
|
TECUMSEH - David Walter Moros, age 67, of Tecumseh passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Provincial House.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1952 in Tecumseh, the son of the late Walter and Regina (Wisnewski) Moros.
David is survived by two brothers, Francis (Esther) Moros of Clinton and Philip (Beth) Moros of Barre, Vt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally.
In accordance to David's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019