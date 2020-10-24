CLAYTON - Dean Charles Jacobs, age 85, of Clayton died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Petersburg to Norman H. and Evelyn A. (Nieman) Jacobs. On Sept. 27, 1957, he married Judy Ann Sword, and she survives. He was a member of the Cadmus Presbyterian Church. He had been a truck driver for Merillat's for 30 years and had been self-employed in farming.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by a son, Chuck (Sue) Jacobs of Hudson; a daughter, Cindy (Mark) Anderson of Clayton; a brother, Carl (Linda) Jacobs of Adrian; two sisters, Lynette (Richard) Merillat of Naples, Fla., and Linda (Don) Burack of Adrian; two sisters-in-law, Jeaneen Jacobs of Owosso and Linda Jacobs of Saline; grandchildren, Heidi, Joshua, Brittany, Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Coltin, Nathanael, Henley and Isaiah.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Elwood Jacobs.
Visitation for Dean will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Dr. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Dover Center Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadmus Presbyterian Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.