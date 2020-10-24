1/1
Dean Charles Jacobs
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAYTON - Dean Charles Jacobs, age 85, of Clayton died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Petersburg to Norman H. and Evelyn A. (Nieman) Jacobs. On Sept. 27, 1957, he married Judy Ann Sword, and she survives. He was a member of the Cadmus Presbyterian Church. He had been a truck driver for Merillat's for 30 years and had been self-employed in farming.

In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by a son, Chuck (Sue) Jacobs of Hudson; a daughter, Cindy (Mark) Anderson of Clayton; a brother, Carl (Linda) Jacobs of Adrian; two sisters, Lynette (Richard) Merillat of Naples, Fla., and Linda (Don) Burack of Adrian; two sisters-in-law, Jeaneen Jacobs of Owosso and Linda Jacobs of Saline; grandchildren, Heidi, Joshua, Brittany, Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Coltin, Nathanael, Henley and Isaiah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Elwood Jacobs.

Visitation for Dean will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Dr. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Dover Center Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadmus Presbyterian Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved